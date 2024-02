Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan's first collaboration with Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan is certainly the talk of the town. Based on the real-life story of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, Chandu Champion is certainly the most awaited film of the year, especially for Kartik Aaryan fans. It is attested that the Kabir Khan film is Kartik's best film to date in terms of performance as an actor. As per recent speculations following the release of Chandu Champion, Kartik and Kabir will collaborate once again for an upcoming new movie. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and more celebs grace Neha Dhupia's house party

After Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan signs yet another Kabir Khan film?

According to recent speculations, Kabir Khan recently locked Kartik Aaryan for one of his upcoming new films. Impressed with Kartik Aaryan's dedication in Chandu Champion, Kabir Khan is keen to work with Kartik in his upcoming projects. It is speculated that Kabir offered the new film to Kartik a few weeks ago. The actor liked the script and eventually agreed to do the film. However, any details regarding the film, be it the story or the rest of the cast apart from Kartik, are still not out.

Talking about Chandu Champion, in order to prepare for his role, Kartik Aaryan has gone through a major physical transformation. The actor was off sugar for almost a year in order to attain a particular physique. Once the shoot of Chandu Champion wrapped, director Kabir Khan himself fed sweets to the actor. The actor was also seen sighing with relief once he ate the sweet.

Apart from Chandu Champion, the actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming film. The details of those films are currently under wraps. It is speculated that the makers will soon make an official announcement about the title and rest of the cast of the film. Kartik will also commence shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It is rumoured that for the third installment, actress Vidya Balan, who has already worked in the first part, has been approached. Neither Kiara Advani nor Tabu will be seen in the third part as the story of the new film is completely fresh.