From being a talent who showed massive potential from her very first film 'Vicky Donor' tonow being one of the most bankable and dependable stars the Hindi film industry boastsoff; Yami Gautam's journey is truly what Bollywood dreams are made of! The award-winningactress is often credited with shattering the glass ceiling by portraying powerful femalecharacters and with 'Lost' and 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' has already had a solid first half in2023. These films won her praise for her performance, and also showcased her versatilityas a performer but that isn't all; as Yami has an exciting year ahead with 'Dhoom Dham' and'OMG 2'.

There is already chatter about 'Dhoom Dham'

There is already excited chatter about 'Dhoom Dham' where she will be seen alongside Scam1992 talent, Pratik Gandhi, and stepping into a new genre yet again, as she will be seendoing comedy, romance and action with this seemingly light hearted film. Then there is 'OMG2' which we are only expecting will outdo its prequel, since part 2 stars Yami Gautam too.

Someone who has long been associated with quality content from the start of her career,Yami Gautam has emerged not just a bankable name and a talent powerhouse, but also anactor whose script and movie choices audiences deeply trust. Apart from choosing versatilecharacters, all significant irrespective of the size, the actress has always gravitated togreat quality content. It's truly unquestionable now that if Yami Gautam is in a film,everyone can be rest assured that it is a good quality project.

The actress who is in the best phase of her career, has a success rate that very few canboast of – As a consistently great performer, Yami Gautam has had four consecutive hits ‘AThursday’, ‘Dasvi’, ‘Lost’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ and also has an exciting slate ofupcoming films including ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.