After Delhi HC WIN for Salman Khan, Kala Hiran makers take legal battle to Supreme Court

After the Delhi High Court ordered the removal of Kala Hiran's teaser over Salman Khan's personality rights plea, the filmmakers have announced they will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

After Delhi HC WIN for Salman Khan, Kala Hiran makers take legal battle to Supreme Court

The legal fight over Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy is heating up. After the Delhi High Court ordered the film’s teaser and promotional content taken down, the makers say they’re headed to the Supreme Court. This all started when Salman Khan filed a plea, arguing the movie used elements tied to his public image without his permission. People have been speculating for a while that the movie takes inspiration from Salman’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Director Bharat S Shrinate confirmed right after the High Court’s decision that they wouldn’t stop there, they’re taking their case to the Supreme Court. Shrinate said his team respects the legal process but insisted that artistic freedom is a constitutional right that deserves protection. He believes the courts should decide how to balance someone’s personality rights and a filmmaker’s creative freedom. The director added that they’re planning to submit Kala Hiran to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) soon.

What drove Salman Khan to court?

He argued that the film’s teaser and posters clearly reference him even though he never gave his consent. In his plea, Salman pointed to a character in the teaser who wears a blue bracelet (a signature Salman look). In another poster, that same character holds a rifle, which Salman says can't be a coincidence given the headlines from his 1998 case.

Salman’s legal team says these similarities cross a line, violate his personality rights, and could trick viewers into thinking the movie is actually about him and that could hurt his reputation. The Delhi High Court didn’t hesitate. It ordered the film’s teaser, promos, and related web links to be taken down. The court also said that interviews from producer Amit Jani about the movie would need to be removed. In court, the judge called out Jani’s behavior, hinting he seemed to think he was "above the law."

The filmmakers argued the teaser never actually mentions Salman by name, and they claimed no one can 'own' public events. The court wasn’t buying it. They ruled in favor of Salman. According to the makers, Kala Hiran isn’t a biopic about Salman Khan. It’s directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani, and they say it’s inspired by true events and the Bishnoi community’s efforts in wildlife conservation. Now that the team’s taking the fight to the Supreme Court, things are bound to get tenser as the film’s fate hangs in the balance.

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