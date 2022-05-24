Dhaakad is a washout at the box office. 's past few films have not been doing well but we all know that she needs just one good movie to make a resounding comeback in Bollywood. The actress was seen as the host of Lock Upp making her foray in the reality TV space. called out Kangana Ranaut in a post saying that no one cared for her movies. She also took a dig at Munawar Faruqui hinting that his legion of fans were all bots. Payal Rohatgi finished second on Lock Upp. Now, Tehseen Poonawalla has come in support of Kangana Ranaut. He has said that though people might not like her statements or ideology, there is no denying her talent. Also Read - Dhaakad: No audience for Kangana Ranaut starrer; shows of the film replaced with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted, "The trolling of #KanganaRanaut for her movie #Dhaakad is extremely unfair! We may agree or disagree with #KanganaRanaut but cannot take away from the fact she is one of the best actors in cinema today and a risk taker. More power to you #KanganaRanaut." While he got trolled for this comment, there is no denying that acting-wise Kangana Ranaut is a force to reckon with.

More power to you #KanganaRanaut. — Tehseen Poonawalla Official ?? (@tehseenp) May 23, 2022

I did not do #LockUpp for Kangana. Did it for three friends of mine - who paid me a huge sum and gave me a contract as per my choice ! It was a two week contract which they honoured!! Cheers .

You may check this with @altbalaji & @EndemolShineIND https://t.co/V87KlwZLBW — Tehseen Poonawalla Official ?? (@tehseenp) May 23, 2022

Kangana Ranaut has two more films lined up. One of them is Tejas and the other Sita by Alaukik Desai. The script of the latter is written by K V Vijayendra Prasad. and have also got praise for Dhaakad.