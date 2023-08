Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was special as it brought back stars like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and more on the big screen. One of the most discussed aspects about the film was Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kiss. Dharmendra essays Ranveer Singh's grandfather in the film while Shabana Azmi is Alia Bhatt's grandmother. They are the long lost lovers who meet after years. Their kiss was widely discussed and Hema Malini's point of view was also asked. Now, in a latest interview, Hema Malini has revealed whether she is comfortable doing a kissing scene or not. Also Read - Hema Malini shares all about her bond with Sunny Deol, reveals why she skipped Karan's wedding

Is Hema Malini comfortable doing a kissing scene?

In an interview with India.com during the book launch event of Chal Mann Vrindavan, Hema Malini got candid about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was asked whether she has watched the film, to which, she said that she hasn't yet. When further probed if she was open and comfortable doing kissing scenes in films like Dharmendra, the veteran actress answered in affirmative. She said if the script demands it then why not? Hema Malini was quoted saying, "Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. (Why not, why won't I do, will take this up) If it is nice if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can." Earlier, Hema Malini had praised Dharmendra and expressed her happiness for him by saying that he loves to be in front of the camera all the time.

Hema Malini praises Gadar 2

Hema Malini praises Gadar 2

Hema Malini who has now turned a politician was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi that released in the year 2020. She recently also made it to the headlines as she was papped after watching Sunny Deol's movie Gadar 2. A video went viral on social media in which she heaped praises on Sunny Deol and the makers of the film Gadar 2. She said that Sunny Deol was excellent and the film evoked the nostalgia feel. Apart from her, daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol also cheered for Sunny Deol and his film Gadar 2. The entire Deol family came together for Gadar 2. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.