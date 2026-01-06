After Dhurandhar and Animal, are Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol set for Humraaz 2? Makers REVEAL…

Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol have been making headlines for their exceptional performance in Dhurandhar and Animal. However, according to reports, the duo are set to reunite with Humraaz 2. Read on to know more.

Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol are ruling the film industry with their excellent performances in their respective action thriller films. Bobby Deol made such an impact with very little screen time and no dialogue in Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal (2023) that he became the talk of the town overnight. At the same time, Akshaye Khanna proved once again by playing the role of Rehman Dakait in Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar that his acting has the power to bind the audience even today. Interestingly, both of them worked together in the superhit film Humraaz, released in the year 2002. The film also starred Ameesha Patel in the lead role. Now there is a discussion that Humraaz 2 can be made, and once again the pair of Akshay and Bobby can be seen in it.

Are Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol set for Humraaz 2?

In a recent interview, Humraaz producer Ratan Jain opened up about the same. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he said that if the right and powerful story is found for Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol, then he would definitely want to make Humraaz 2. He also made it clear that in today's time, it is very important to have characters according to the age of the actors and the script should be of the same level. In his words, “Bobby is a pleasure to work with and so is Akshaye. As for Akshaye, let him get settled for some time after this humongous success that he has seen. I’ll try to meet him. We are very good friends. He deserves better films.”

What did Humraaz maker say about Aksahye Khanna?

Ratan said that Akshay has always been very choosy about films. Money was never a priority for them. If he doesn't like the story, he refuses to do the film. The producer also said that Akshay needs some time after his recent big success, and he will try to meet him soon. In his words, “Akshaye has always been like this – very selective in his films. Money is secondary to him. If he’s not happy with the script, he’ll reject the film.”

All about Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol's upcoming project

Akshaye Khanna is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mahakali. Apart from this, the audience is also quite excited to see him again in Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled to release on March 19. On the work front, Bobby Deol will soon be seen in the movie Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

