After Dhurandhar, Animal and Pushpa 2, Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 ROARS into...

Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2 is just two weeks away from release. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic. The movie focuses on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Ahead of the release, Border 2 has joined the Bollywood 3-hour-plus runtime club after Dhurandhar, Animal and others. The movie is around 200 minutes long. As per Bollywood Hungama, “Border 2 is around 200 minutes long. In other words, its duration is around 3 hours and 20 minutes. The exact run time might change by a few minutes after the final touches are given. It will be locked in a few days and will be known once the film secures a censor certificate.”

With this, Border 2 officially joined the list of films like Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2, and Animal, all of which had runtimes exceeding three hours. All three movies became blockbusters. As per the reports, the makers of Border 2 felt the film needed a lengthy runtime to give viewers a proper understanding of the war being depicted. The makers also wanted to do justice to all four characters, such as Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, which is why the film is over three runtime. “The makers have ensured that the film has enough dramatic, massy and patriotic moments to keep the viewers gripped and also compel them to break into claps or whistles,” the report.

About Border 2

The movie is about young Indian fighters who are prepared to protect their homeland from a greater threat during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Sonam Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Paramvir Cheema and Anya Singh in key roles. The movie has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Nidhi Dutta, J. P. Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The music in the film has been composed by Vishal Mishra, Mithoon, Anu Malik, Sachet–Parampara, and Gurmoh. Border 2 is slated to be released on January 23, 2026.

The film is a sequel to the 1997 film, Dhurandhar. The movie featured Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Pooja Bhatt, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Tabu in pivotal roles. The J. P. Dutta directorial then earned Rs 66.70 crore at the box office, which was a huge amount in 1997. The movie was then a huge blockbuster.

