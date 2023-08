Kangana Ranaut is definitely one of the top actresses in Bollywood. She has a series of hit films to her name. From Queen to Manikarnika, she has showcased her acting chops quite finely. Apart from this, Kangana has always remained in the news for controversial reasons. She has made many remarks against many A listers that have hit headlines. However, in her recent social media post, she expressed her wish to be cast opposite an actor in an action film. We are talking about Vidyut Jammwal. Also Read - Lock Upp 2: Puneet Superstar makes shocking claims; reveals Kangana Ranaut proposed him

Kangana Ranaut shares a throwback video

Taking to her Insta stories, Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback video of her ramp walk with Vidyut Jammwal. In the caption she wrote, "Nice pair. someone should cast us in an action film." In the video, Kangana looks mesmerising in a blue lehenga with a thigh-high slit. She is wearing bespoke jewellery accentuating her looks. Vidyut Jammwal looks dapper as always in his Desi avatar. Well, no denying that their pairing looks fantastic. While Vidyut Jammwal has proved that he is one of the best when it comes to actions and stunts in films, with Dhakaad, Kangana Ranaut too has showcased her dedication to be a pro at maar dhaad. It would quite be interesting to see them in a film together. Or is she hinting at something? Is a film already in pipeline?

Kangana Ranaut

Well, this throwback ramp walk video also comes amidst a lot of celebrities walking the ramp at India Couture Week 2023. Last, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp for designers Shantnu and Nikhil. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra.

Kangana Ranaut's latest controversy

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut made it to the headlines recently as she indirectly spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage and called it fake. In a long social media post, she wrote, "He even said his marriage was fake and baby is a trick of promote the movie .... I was beyond appalled... I still can't believe if anyone can be so morally corrupt, they aren't humans they are demons ...that's why I am determined to destroy them .... Dharma's main purpose is to destroy Adharma .... That's what Shri Krishna said in Geeta."