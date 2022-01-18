After dropping Jonas surname, Priyanka Chopra recalls wondering if wearing a mangalsutra is too patriarchal

is the epitome of grace. She is a perfect blend of being traditional and modern. Many young girls look up to PC because she holds her individuality along with connecting to her roots and tradition. Today there is a lot of debate on why should modern women wear a mangalsutra. Today it's a choice and not a compulsion. Priyanka Copra too had the feeling of wearing a mangalsutra is patriarchal. The actress shared the video on her Instagram where she is seen talking about her mixed feeling wearing the mangalustra while promoting the product. " I remember when I wore mine for the first time… because we have grown with the idea of what it means. It was just a very special moment for me. At the same time, as a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal? But at the same time, I am that generation that's sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And we'll see the next generation of girls might do differently" She captioned the video, " A conversation starter for sure. The beautiful understated @bulgari mangalsutra, designed with love and respect by @lucia_silvestri. Take traditions forward by knowing who and what you stand for… I’m trying and learning every day.” Also Read - The Rise of Mopeds in Bollywood Movies

Priyanka recently dropped Jonas surname from her Instagram handle and many speculated that the actress is all set to take divorce from her hubby Nick Jonas. Talking about whys he dropped her surname PC in her interview said, " It's just a professional hazard... Because of the noise of our social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that".