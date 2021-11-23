had sent her fans into a massive meltdown after she dropped Jonas from her surname from her social media handles. This sparked rumours of her divorce with husband Nick Jonas. However, her mother Madhu Chopra was quick to rubbish the rumours before they could spread like wildfire. And now Priyanka was seen taking a royal dig at Nick Jonas' acting career in their recently released Netflix show The Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Also Read - As divorce rumours go viral, Priyanka Chopra reveals about the ONLY man who can steal her away from Nick Jonas

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the first episode of the roast show showcased Kevin, Joe and Nick and their partners , Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. As Priyanka took the centre stage, she roasted her husband Nick like never before.

Priyanka went on to take a dig at Nick's acting career and said that they constantly teach each other something. She said that while Nick has taught her how to use TikTok, she has taught him 'what a successful acting career looks like.'

"Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like,” she said.

Nick couldn't help but hide his face with his hands while his brothers laughed out loud along with the audience. She then also roasted the Jonas brothers saying that they all 3 combined don't have the number of followers that she has on Instagram.

Later, Priyanka addressed the backlash after she got married to Nick in 2018 and how people had started calling it a publicity stunt. "Since we got married, people questioned out marriage. ‘Ah it’s a publicity stunt. How could it be? I didn't even know how famous Nick was. All I knew that he was Kevin Jonas' baby brother,” she said and added, "Unless of course, suddenly became single.”

She then dropped the final bomb saying that she and Nick are the only couple who don't have a baby yet. Making it look like a pregnancy announcement, Priyanka said, "We're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet. Which is why I am excited to make this announcement. Sorry baby. Nick and I are expecting…to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow” and Nick breathed a sigh of relief.