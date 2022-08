Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors we have in Entertainment News. He is constantly on the move, film after film in hopes to keep entertaining the masses. And now, the latest buzz that we came across is about Akshay's collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Yes, you read that right. Hirani who has been busy with star Shah Rukh Khan, working on his next, Dunki, has joined hands with Akshay Kumar for a special project. Let's check out more details about the same here: Also Read - After Pushpa star Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan REJECTS a whopping deal to endorse a pan masala brand [Full Report]

Both Akshay Kumar and Rajkumar Hirani are big names who often make it to the entertainment news for various reasons. As per a report in an online entertainment portal, Akshay and Hirani worked on a TVC together. The actor and filmmaker duo shot for an ad in a studio in Mumbai. The shoot took place a couple of days ago and it has been reported that Rajkumar Hirani and Akshay Kumar had loads of fun shooting for the ad. The report states that the director was mighty impressed with Akki's quick takes. Now, isn't that interesting? Imagine if they'd collaborate for a movie? Also Read - Upcoming new movies and web series this week: Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 and more

Meanwhile, as always, Akshay is busy with the lineup of films. He is currently busy promoting his web film Cuttputtli. The film also stars and . He has Capsule Gill with and with Tiger Shroff to name a few. Other films of Akshay Kumar include Gorkha and OMG 2. Also Read - Liger box office collection Day 4: Vijay Deverakonda's film turns out to be a big disappointment, rakes in THIS much on its first Sunday

Akshay's string of flops

The last couple of films of Akshay Kumar, that is, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan have been terrible flops. Plus, there had been a boycott trend on the films starring Khiladi Kumar. Akshay had also called the whole trend senseless and said that the boycott is only affecting the economy.

On the other hand, Rajkummar is busy working on Shah Rukh's Dunki, which also stars .