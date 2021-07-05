After Fardeen Khan, cousin Zayed Khan shocks social media with a body transformation, says Hrithik Roshan is his mentor

Many have used this lockdown productively to focus on their health. Zayed Khan who is known for his films like Main Hoon Naa and Vaada has been sweating it out in the gym. Some months back, his cousin Fardeen Khan shocked us with a drastic body transformation. Now, it is Zayed Khan who is looking all ripped. In a long note, Zayed Khan wrote, "Good morning People. The Sun will shine again . So don’t give in , don’t sell out , perceiver . For Pain will only cleanse . Sometimes it’s unbearable I know , I feel that too. And sometimes it’s just not worth going through. But remember god tests those more, who can handle Pain , and come out on the other side Stronger , Braver more resilient . Truth is that we will never have all the answers and the irony is we never really had to. It’s time we forgive each other and ourselves. It’s time we become Warriors not Parasites !!! I know this couple of years has been tough on all of us but our country needs us more then ever." Also Read - Charlie Sheen, Fardeen Khan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Vivek Oberoi, and 7 other celebs who DESTROYED their own careers

The actor thanked his brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan for guiding him in this path for fitness. It is a known fact that the two share a wonderful bond. Hrithik Roshan's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan are BFFs with their cousins, Zidaan and Aariz Khan. Sussanne Khan left a lovely note for her brother in the comments section. It read, "Looking faaab on ur birthday eve my darling Zai."

Zayed Khan also wrote a huge thank you note to his wife, Malaika for helping him in a tough phase. He wrote, "I urge all you people to take a look left and right and go give a hug to that woman in your life be it you mother , sister , wife , daughter , grandmother … and who have made a difference in your life for the better , just go and give them a tight hug. And in that hug express your gratitude and receive the power of their blessings. This Power is invisible but just the fuel you need to conquer any adversity! Thank you Malaika Khan. To me your the most beautiful girl in this world and I love you more then you can ever imagine."