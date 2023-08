After creating a huge storm at the box office with Gadar 2, Sunny Deol promises to be back with Gadar 3. Yes, you read it right, the actor who is riding high on success and is supremely overwhelmed with an amazing response for Gadar sequel was spotted at the airport, where the paparazzi quizzed the action star about making the third installment of the film, and he happily agreed to it and said, ‘ Woh bhi hojayega’. Fans are thrilled with Sunny Deol’s enthusiasm and are celebrating his success along with him. Also Read - Ghoomer box office to be impacted due to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2?

Watch the video of Sunny Deol excitedly talking about making Gadar 3.

Sunny Deol is all set for Gadar 3.

Sunny Deol has become the new box office king with his blockbuster release Gadar 2, and within a week of the release, the film has earned 284 crore and is eyeing 300 crore over the second weekend. Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the magnificent box office run Gadar 2 had and how it continues to rule the box office, and this has made Tara Singh, aka Sunny Deol, extremely confident about making Gadar 3.

Gadar 2's success had a positive impact on Sunny Deol's relationship with step sister Esha Deol; here's how

Gadar 2's success even brought Sunny Deol closer to his father and Bollywood's veteran star Dharmendra's second family, and it was the first time when Sunny Deol publicly posed with step sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at the special screening of the film, and fans were overjoyed watching this iconic moment.

Gadar 2's lifetime box office prediction

Gadar 2 has been creating havoc at the box office, and it is shining across the cities. It is estimated to earn around at least Rs. 450 crore and beyond in its lifetime, as predicted by trade expert Komal Nahta. In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Komal Nahta mentioned that the film will continue to create wonders at the box office and that the overall business of the film will be around Rs 500 to 55o crore. Gadar 2 is by far Sunny Deol's most successful film, and with this, he became the first 60-year-old actor to cross 200 crore and more.