Gadar 2 is a massive success at the box office. The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer new movie has been the much awaited film of 2023. And it has been getting immense love and adulation from everyone. Anil Sharma brought back fans to cinemas with Gadar 2. It is a sequel to the 2001's hit film. And it took 22 years to make a sequel. Anil Sharma shared that it was just for the fans that he made the movie and convinced Sunny Deol as well. And now, it seems the katha will continue with a third part, Gadar 3. Yes, you read that right.

Gadar 3 on cards?

The producers of Gadar 2 at Zee Studios share that they were expecting to open big at the box office, but the results are anything beyond what they expected. Sunny Deol not just returned as Tara Singh but he reinstated his stature as a dependable action hero in the industry with Gadar 2. The action sequences in Gadar 2 are quite fab and very massy. An exhibitor from Bihar praised Sunny Deol and called him a real and raw hero. Gadar 2 did not have any computer-generated muscles for Sunny or any VFX-led fights. Roshan Singh says Gadar 2 proves that Sunny Deol is the only real and true action hero of Indian cinema. He rebuffs the stardom of all the Khans.

Utkarsh Sharma drops a hint about Gadar 3

While talking to DNA, Utkarsh Sharma, who plays Sunny Deol's grown-up son, Jeete shared that the writer had teased about the third part but he has no clue as to when the film might be made. He further added jokingly that Gadar 3 might have Jeete's kids and it would be a grandfather, father and grandson story in action. Utkarsh, on a serious note, agreed that the writer did have an idea for Gadar 3 and that it has the potential to become the next big franchise.

Sunny Deol to get 2X fees for Gadar 2?

A report in an online entertainment news portal states that Zee Studios has decided to hike up Sunny Deol's fees in Gadar 3. And not by a small margin but by more than double of what he got for Gadar 2. A source tells Koimoi.com, that Sunny Deol got Rs 25 crores for Gadar 2. And now, looking at the massive success of Gadar 2, he will be paid close to Rs 60 crores for Gadar 3. Can you believe that? Well, Sunny Deol's action is quite raw and intense in Gadar 2. He doesn't look 66 at all.

Gadar 2 box office collection

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur starrer new movie Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, has been making money in huge numbers. On day 1, it earned Rs 40.10 crores. On day 2, the movie made a business of Rs 43.08 crores. Gadar 2's two-day collections is about Rs 83.18 crores, nett box office. And it seems, the film is all set to enter Rs 100 crore club with its Sunday collections. Gadar 2 is braving both Akshay Kumar new movie OMG 2 and Rajinikanth new movie Jailer storm.