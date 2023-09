Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan has been getting a lot of attention since its release on September 7. The film stars Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, and has Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance. It's directed by Atlee, and people are loving it. Recently, a Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenged the Modi government on social media. He questioned if they would screen Jawan in the new parliament building. This challenge came after it was known that Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 was shown in the parliament. Also Read - Jawan Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan new movie to see a drop on Monday due to India Vs Pakistan match [Exclusive]

Congress leader wants Jawan to be screened at new Parliament, netizens react

Also Read - Jawan global box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan starrer achieves another milestone; hits the MIGHTY Rs 500 crore mark

This tweet by Jairam Ramesh didn't sit well with some people on Twitter. They expressed their disappointment and wondered why The Kashmir Files wasn't being screened instead. The Kashmir Files is a movie directed by Vivek Agnihotri, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. One Twitter user suggested that it's time for special screenings of not just The Kashmir Files but also The Kerala Story and The Delhi Files to promote transparency. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Waiting to see you somersault over it with ease' as Tiger Shroff praises him for ‘Setting the bar high’

Trending Now

Checkout tweets;

Gadar-2 was shown in the new Parliament building a few days back. Will the Modi Sarkar have the courage to screen Jawan as well? नए संसद भवन में कुछ दिन पहले गदर-2 दिखाया गया था। क्या मोदी सरकार में जवान की भी स्क्रीनिंग कराने की हिम्मत है? — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 9, 2023

Netizens ask about The Kashmir files

Another person mentioned that plans for a screening of The Kashmir Files are already in motion. They suggested going and asking for free passes to attend. Some Twitter users questioned why Jawan was being discussed when The Kashmir Files was a more significant film. They also mentioned that Gadar 2 had historical significance, with millions of Indian lives lost and millions displaced during the partition.

Not clear whether Jawan will be screened at parliament or not

While it's uncertain whether the Modi government will screen Jawan in the parliament, it's known that Shah Rukh Khan has a warm relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He even congratulated PM Modi on the conclusion of the G-20 summit on Twitter.