Shah Rukh Khan starrer new movie Jawan is releasing tomorrow. It's the big day, the D-day tomorrow and all eyes and ears are set on the Jawan box office collection day 1. A historic box office opening is expected by the SRK film. And the actor has been doing promotions in his style. Shah Rukh recently attended the Gadar 2 success bash and joined Sunny Deol and the team in celebrating the box office record it made. And now, Dharmendra has returned this gesture for Jawan. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan film has a confirmed cameo by Thalapathy Vijay? Netizens' excitement reaches fever pitch

Dharmendra extends warm wishes for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Dharmendra took to his social media handle to wish the superstar on his upcoming new movie's release. Dharmendra shared a throwback picture of himself and Shah Rukh Khan hugging each other at an event. The two handsome men in one frame are a sight to behold for every cinema lover. He writes, "Shah Rukh, Bete wish you a great luck for JAWAN." Isn't that adorable of the veteran star to do so? Check out Dharmendra's Instagram post for Shah Rukh here: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Nayanthara: Meet the cast of Jawan and their real families

Shah Rukh Khan at Gadar 2 success bash

Dharmendra's gesture for Shah Rukh comes after the superstar joined Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and others for the success party of the blockbuster movie. Shah Rukh Khan made a rare public appearance with Gauri Khan in front of the media at the Gadar 2 success bash. Shah Rukh has always been fond of the Deols and shares a great bond with the seasoned actor despite his recently finished alleged feud with Sunny. The success bash was also attended by Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Also Read - Jawan actress Nayanthara's whopping fee for the Shah Rukh Khan film will leave you stunned

Shah Rukh Khan entertained guests at Gadar 2 success party

BollywoodLife exclusively informed its readers that Shah Rukh played a gracious guest at the party. He was the life of the party as people flocked around him. He chatted with everyone and made everyone double up in laughter with his wit, goofiness and sarcasm. Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol have burned the bridge and become friends again.

Watch the video of the Gadar 2 success party here:

Jawan buzz

Jawan recently grabbed headlines for the buzz around Thalapathy Vijay making a cameo in the upcoming new movie by Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and has Deepika Padukone making an extended cameo.