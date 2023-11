Sunny Deol witnessed the massive success of Gadar 2 after 22 long years, and it was a glorious moment for the star. And after the super success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has been making several public appearances to express his gratitude towards fans for showering him with immense love. But this is the first time Sunny Deol has left his modesty on the back foot and obliged himself by admitting and claiming the fact that there can be no Gadar without him. Sunny Deol owns Tara Singh's character like no one else, and even the audience cannot imagine anyone but him as Tara Singh. Also Read - Sunny Deol reveals how Gadar 2 made way for Lahore 1947 with Aamir Khan, 'He wanted to meet me and... '

In his latest interview, Sunny Deol was asked about the glorious moment and questioned if Gadar 2 was possible without him. Very humbly, he answered. "At the risk of sounding immodest, let me say, there can be no Gadar without Sunny Deol. I own that character, just like my father owned the characters in Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Pratiggya and Satyakam. I want my roles to belong only to me. Sunny nahin toh koi bhi nahin."

Sunny Deol further added, "Very honestly, I haven't been keeping an eye on the numbers. Hamari picture logon ko pasand aayee, bahot pasand aayee, hamare liye yehi kafi hai (people liked my film immensely is enough for me). All the rest, the best, the biggest and all that makes no difference to me."

Sunny Deol fans are raving about the honesty of the superstar. After the massive success of Gadar 2, fans are eagerly waiting for the huge announcements of his upcoming films. There are lots of speculations about Sunny Deol doing several films. Lately, the Gadar 2 star has appeared on the Koffee With Karan 8 show along with his younger brother and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, where fans have lauded his honesty and how. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.