Sunny Deol impressed everyone with Gadar 2. He brought back the magic on-screen again as Tara Singh. The film is now close to everyone's heart and people still love watching the movie on repeat. Post that Sunny Deol has been in the news. He is already set to come back with another movie titled Lahore 1947. The film will be directed by Rajkummar Santoshi and will also star Preity Zinta. Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have worked together in films like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. The shoot of the film is going on in Mumbai. Apart from them, the film will also star Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh and others. It was reported that Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol is also a part of the film. Also Read - When Sunny Deol got 'upset' after losing some muscle; did the unimaginable to maintain his beefed up body

Karan Deol joins Sunny Deol in Lahore 1947

However, nothing was confirmed but now, Rajkumar Santoshi has given out the good news. Yes, Karan Deol is collaborating with his father, Sunny Deol for the first time. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajkumar Santoshi said that he always saw a promise in Karan whenever he met him at Sunny’s house or office. Also Read - Lahore 1947: Ali Fazal gets on board the Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta Partition drama; makers offer strong role to Mirzapur 3 star

He also shared that he spoke to Aamir Khan who is producing the film about Karan and he also said yes to audition him. Karan Deol came out with flying colours in the audition. Rajkumar Santoshi is confident that Karan will deliver and will stand against one of the most dynamic actors of our time, Sunny Deol. Karan will stand strong opposite Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol reacts to Karan Deol's casting in Lahore 1947

Rajkumar Santoshi said that the father-son duo will have a face-off on-screen and there will be some dramatic situations in the film that fans will get to see. Rajkumar Santoshi further spoke about Sunny Deol's reaction to Karan being cast in Lahore 1947.

Sunny Deol was very happy and he has the faith and trust in Rajkumar Santoshi's abilities as a director to extract a good performance from actors.

He further said, "It’s important to bring Karan’s talent and potential in front of the audience, so Sunny was very happy. Karan is very hardworking and sincere. I am confident he will live up to the expectations. He will proudly take forward his father and grandfather’s name."