Tiger Shroff is going through a lean phase at the box office. However, he still has a number of films with big banners lined up. While Ganapath might have tanked badly at the box office, he is associating with Pooja Entertainment once again with the banner. It seems the makers of his action flick Hero No 1 with Jagan Shakti have finalised an actress. It is none other than his rumoured ex, Disha Patani. She has decided to step into the movie after Sara Ali Khan bowed out. It seems Sara Ali Khan could not adjust her dates for the film. In the past, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have worked together in Baaghi 2.

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani broke up a year ago?

As per reports on social media, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani broke up a year ago. While the two never admitted that they were lovers, their pics and appearances made people believe that they were together. The actress always said that they were just BFFs who were very comfortable with one another. After her split, she has been linked to her long-time BFF Aleksander Alex Ilic. But he said that there is nothing of that sort between them. He said gossip does not bother him or her as they know the truth.

Disha Patani an action queen

Disha Patani often shares her workout videos. She is a quite good with her MMA and trampoline jumps. Fans would love to see her in an action film. Moreover, whenever Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have come together people have liked the duo. Jagan Shakti is a well known director from South India. In the past, he has made movies like Mission Mangal. The Akshay Kumar movie made close to Rs 300 crores in 2019. He was supposed to make the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyyum but the film was scrapped. It has been made in Telugu as Bheemla Nayak.

Trending Now

Disha Patani was last seen in the film, Ek Villain Returns as the vampish Rasika. People really liked her performance in the average film. Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur also did decent business. The pairing of the two will ignite curiosity and create hype for the film.