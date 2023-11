Kareena Kapoor Khan is setting the internet on fire with her stunning looks, and fans cannot get over the actress’s avatar. Kareena turned a muse for a magazine cover, and fans are calling her the diva of all as the pictures are fiery and sassy. Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed it with her super hotness on the magazine cover, and the pictures are going viral on the internet. The Singham Again actress fans cannot keep calm seeing her fiery looks. Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her super hawt avatar in this sultry black thigh high slit gown and her fans cannot handle her hotness. While in this red outfit Bebo looks no less than a dream. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Alia Bhatt reveals the most favourite thing she does with Raha Kapoor and it'll make you go aww

Just look at how Kareena Kapoor Khan is ageing like a fine wine. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt planning to have a second baby, Kareena Kapoor Khan suggests so?

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN latest for The Dirty Magazine cover ????. SHE IS BACK AND HOW ???? #KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/hGNMzKMyws — Zoya Khan (@SweetZzoya) November 14, 2023

Ufffff my SexYy bebo still raising my everything ????? No other actress can match her in this generation also.#KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/Jraufp072u — Wild_Hunter (@Hunter_Wild8) November 14, 2023

Can you get over how stunning Kareena Kapoor is? She is leaving fans mesmerised with her good looks. Just a few weeks ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned in a gorgeous bride, and the diva stunned her fans with her super bold avatar. Kareena is a slayer, and how? Also Read - Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and more Bollywood divas who own boldest gym wear

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan lineups

On the professional front Kareena will be seen in Singham Again and her first look as Avni Singham created a stir on the internet and how. Kareena will be seen in The Buckingham Murders, which premiered at the Jio Mami Film Festival. The actress has signed another film with Kriti Sanon and Tabu, The Crew. While she will be working with Hansal Mehta, where she plays Jas Bhamra, Indeed, the actress has an interesting line-up.