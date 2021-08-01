After Hansal Mehta, Shilpa Shetty finds support from Richa Chadha who tweets 'We have made a national sport out of blaming women'

Shilpa Shetty has been subjected to a lot of trolling after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for illegal production and distribution of porn films. The actress' has defended her husband saying the films were erotic ones, and not pornography as it is being alleged by the Mumbai Crime Branch. The number of derogatory articles against the actress has been on the rise. She has now decided to file a lawsuit against write-ups that are unnecessarily dragging her into the controversy. Yesterday, Hansal Mehta came out in support of Shilpa Shetty. He said that let law take its own course, and defended her dignity. The filmmaker also said that he was glad that she was suing people. Also Read - Captain India: After playing a journalist in Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan all set to play a pilot in Hansal Mehta's next; first look OUT
Now, Richa Chadha has come out in support of Shilpa Shetty. She tweeted, "We've made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she's suing." As we know, Raj Kundra is now in judicial custody for the alleged porn racket. A couple of his associates have also been arrested. Also Read - As Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Zahan gets ready to debut with Hansal Mehta's film, here is a look at his family pics
Fans also supported Richa Chadha. A person wrote that Shilpa Shetty is a strong woman and would come out as a winner from this fiasco. He pointed out how she faced racism in Big Brother. Also Read - Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta announce the star cast of their action thriller – two BIG STAR KIDS to be launched
