After Hansal Mehta, Shilpa Shetty finds support from Richa Chadha who tweets 'We have made a national sport out of blaming women'

Shilpa Shetty has been subjected to a lot of trolling after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for illegal production and distribution of porn films. The actress' has defended her husband saying the films were erotic ones, and not pornography as it is being alleged by the Mumbai Crime Branch. The number of derogatory articles against the actress has been on the rise. She has now decided to file a lawsuit against write-ups that are unnecessarily dragging her into the controversy. Yesterday, Hansal Mehta came out in support of Shilpa Shetty. He said that let law take its own course, and defended her dignity. The filmmaker also said that he was glad that she was suing people.

If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 30, 2021

This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 30, 2021

This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill 'news' with trashy gossip - all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 30, 2021

Now, Richa Chadha has come out in support of Shilpa Shetty. She tweeted, "We've made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she's suing." As we know, Raj Kundra is now in judicial custody for the alleged porn racket. A couple of his associates have also been arrested.

We've made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives.

Glad she's suing. https://t.co/XSK2sQY0uo — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 31, 2021

Fans also supported Richa Chadha. A person wrote that Shilpa Shetty is a strong woman and would come out as a winner from this fiasco. He pointed out how she faced racism in Big Brother.