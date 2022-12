Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara remained in the news for a long time as everyone couldn't stop raving about the film. It did not just do wonders at the box office down South, the Hindi dubbed version of the film also made records and how! Kantara is now among the highest-grosser films of this year. Many celebrities too praised the film. From Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan and SS Rajamouli - stars couldn't stop praising Kantara. Hrithik Roshan also said that he got goosebumps watching the film. Now it is Freddy star Kartik Aaryan has also appreciated Kantara.

's take on Kantara

Kartik Aaryan has been experimenting a lot with the kind of characters he has been choosing lately. From Dhamaka to Freddy, he has taken up unconventional roles. Now, he stated that he would love to do films like Kantara that are grounded in nature. He stated that he is desi at heart and would love to pick up subjects that connect him to the roots. The actor was quoted saying, "Mujhe esi filmein dekhne bhi mazaa aata hai aur karne ka bbhi shauq hai. (I love watching such films and would love to do such films as well). Kuch headlines dekhta hoon, ke the era of Kartik Aaryan has begun, I get happy with my success and I hope good film chalti rahe and I keep on getting good films.”

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has his slate full. He will next be seen in a movie called Shehzada. The trailer of the same was released on his birthday. Next he has Satyaprem Ki Katha in which he will be seen with . Reportedly, he has also been roped in for . Rumours had it that he has replaced .