and 's Laal Singh Chaddha has got mixed reviews but according to many, the #BoycottBollywood trend has affected the film greatly. As per some trade experts 25 per cent of the business was impacted by the boycott Bollywood trends. Now, superstar has tweeted in support of Laal Singh Chaddha. He tweeted, "Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful." He is not the only one to praise the film. , Sivkartikeyan and have also said that Laal Singh Chaddha is a good movie. Also Read - Raju Srivastava movies: Before becoming India's beloved comedian, Gajodar Bhaiya shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more Bollywood superstars

Now, fans of Hrithik Roshan told him that they wanted the teaser of Vikram Vedha soon. Others told him that this tweet might prove costly for his own movie. As we know, the Boycott Bollywood trend is now even after writers and lyricists. We saw how Kanika Dhillon was dragged in as Raksha Bandhan's boycott campaign intensified on social media. Even lyricist Varun Grover has been on the hit list. Though it has six months left for release, the call for Pathaan's boycott has also started. This is what fans are tweeting.... Also Read - Sussanne Khan to Sushmita Sen: Celebs who got brutally trolled for the choice of their partners

Hrithik ka dimag ghaas khane gaya hai.. was waiting for Vikram Vedha.. Not anymore.. — Naveen Nayak (@NaveenNayak6) August 13, 2022

Hrithik ko v thoda sochna chaiye tha yar .. vikramvedha ka Aise hi promot nhi krrha — In Love With Isha#Brahmastra (@ianshuraj_) August 13, 2022

Digging their own grave doing such publicity for a flawed movie !! Kal to tumhari bhi pichhhhhhhar aayegiii Mr Hrithik — Apps V (@appv_9) August 13, 2022

Are Hrithik sir apni movie ko hit krna h ?? Ki Is sab ki chakkkr me Apni bhi lanka lgwana — Aayush (@D11_AYUSH4107ST) August 13, 2022

Love You Hrithik Roshan Sir it's It is time to unite For Bollywood. — Sher Ali (@TheSher_Ali) August 13, 2022

Hrithik's first book title -

' How I hit my leg on Axe ' https://t.co/BNz3GWlr31 — Rahul Bansal ? ?? (@raahulbansal) August 13, 2022

Dear Hrithik plz delete this tweet asap for your self otherwise you can go for your losses. — Shivprakash Sharma ?? (@spsharma2011) August 13, 2022

Hrithik don't destroy your career by supporting amir khan you have a huge fan base but after this tweet i can promise you your Vikram vedha will be flop for sure — Opdas.bit (@Opdas20) August 13, 2022

Brace yourself Hrithik fans, Boycott gang incoming!!! https://t.co/rtmXWS7G1I — Nilesh (@Nilesh406) August 13, 2022

Vikram Vedha is the remake of the Tamil blockbuster starring and . It stars Saif Ali Khan and him. Hrithik Roshan fans are concerned that the boycott camp will also harm his film in the theatres! Also Read - Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni BRUTALLY trolled as they arrive for Arjun Kanungo-Carla Dennis wedding; netizens say, 'Iss namune se Hrithik millions time better tha'