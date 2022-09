A lot of skeletons of various Bollywood actresses are allegedly spilling out of the close in connections to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have already being question by the cops about their links to the now incarcerated fraudster, who also has ties with the underworld. And now, it has come to light that four other actress of smaller stature than the two aforementioned ones have also supposedly been linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. So, who are these four actresses? Well, as per a report in Indian Today, their identities are Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, TV actress Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil both of whom are models. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez grilled for over eight hours by Delhi Police in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case; here's what the cops revealed

Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna meet Suresh Chandrasekhar

According to said entertainment news report, Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil were introduced to Sukesh Chandrasekhar by his associate, Pinky Irani, following his introductions to Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. The actress allegedly met the conman in Tihar jail, where he's currently holed up and word is that they also received expensive gifts from him like Gucci and Louis Vuitton bags, plus Versace watches amongst other luxury items. Apparently, Nikki met Suresh twice, once in 2018 with Pinky, when she was said to have received ₹1.50 lakh in cash, and a second time alone, when she was said to have been gifted a Gucci handbag with₹2 lakh cash inside it. Also Read - From Malaika Arora to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Meet the divas who have the classiest sports bra collection ever