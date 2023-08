Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan is releasing in September. The film is one of the most highly anticipated ones. Shah Rukh Khan gave one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Pathaan, in January. And now, all eyes and ears are on Atlee starrer new movie. As per the buzz and reports, SRK will be seen in a double role in the film. His next after Jawan is Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki also has a sufficient amount of interest around it. However, a recent tweet by Kamaal R Khan, KRK, states that Dunki has been delayed. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan revealed he hates picking gifts for daughter Suhana Khan's boyfriend [Watch]

Kamaal R Khan claims Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Dunki is delayed

Kamaal R Khan has taken to his Twitter handle and has claimed that Dunki won't release on Christmas. He adds that Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal might take Jawan's place for a Christmas release instead. Yes, as per KRK's claims Animal might release on 25th December 2023. Previously, Jawan was delayed. Jawan was earlier scheduled to release in June. But it got postponed to September 7. And if KRK's tweet holds any truth, it would be the second time a Shah Rukh Khan movie will be delayed. There were reports about Pathaan being postponed as well. But they were unfounded. The makers have not made any official announcement regarding a delay as of yet. So, let's wait for an official announcement by either SRK or the makers. Check out KRK's tweet here:

Netizens react to KRK's tweet claiming Dunki is delayed

Shah Rukh Khan fans are not too happy about this breaking news. Naturally, KRK's tweet is going viral and has grabbed headlines in entertainment news as well. It includes two of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year, Animal and Dunki. As per reports, Animal was supposed to come out in the first week of December. Anyway, talking about Dunki, the fans are calling out KRK. They cannot believe his tweet about delay and a few have even tagged the makers, asking for confirmation. Check out their tweets here:

Dunki will come on Xmas. Cuz next year there are no dates. — Angoor aadmi (@angoor_man) August 20, 2023

Best decision to shift the date of #Animal — Shivankar Awasthi ?? (@iamshiv08) August 20, 2023

kisne kaha — Sabin Dhungana (@Sabin06061) August 20, 2023

Hit to dono ha — Zafran 2 (@Zafran210) August 20, 2023

Dunki ko har haal main 22 dec ko rlz hona chaiye For record — Sabin Dhungana (@Sabin06061) August 20, 2023

Who told you? Kuch bhi abhi mere baat hui hai Rajkumar ji se bole KRK jhooth bol raha hai — Rahul (@Rahulmeelindia) August 20, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor ki movie to zarur dekhne jaege. — Aarti Sharma (@drishbhardwaj) August 20, 2023

Meetha animal wahan se bhi bhaag jayega, gadar se Bach gaya tha — PatRIOT DeshPreyMe (@randomaccesone) August 20, 2023

I wish your parents had not released you.?? — Rahul Gandhi (Parody) (@ParodyCulture) August 20, 2023

Both movies are clashing — Baba Nirala aka Monty (@namidanamat) August 20, 2023

तुम्हारी बेवकूफी का भी जवाब नही तुम्हारे ट्वीट को 2-4 सौ ज्यादा लाइक नही मिलते और बातें लाखों व्यूज़ की करते हो। बाल्टी अवार्ड जीत चुके हो अब क्या पत्तल चाट अवार्ड जीतना चाहते हो? सुआरके — Yasveer Bhadauria (@yashbir1048) August 20, 2023

Chacha usi tarah #Dunki nhi ayegi jis tarah se #Pathaan 25 jan ko nhi aane wali thi na?? Usi tarah se jaise Pathaan ka name change hoga hai na?? Arre chacha jb kisi chiz ka pta nhi h to fir bakchomdi kahe krte ho?? Ek paisa ka b knowledge nhi h apko chacha — VAMPIRE (@SRKianVampire) August 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Jawan promotions are happening at their pace. The makers are releasing a few assets of the upcoming new movie. Recently, they released a romantic number called Chaleya which is featured on SRK and Nayanthara. Shah Rukh Khan's focus right now is on Jawan.