Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and many more has finally made it to the theatres. SRKians had been waiting for this film with bated breath and finally the day has arrived. 6 am shows are running houseful and it is anticipated that Jawan will take a box office opening that no other Bollywood film has ever seen. While the box office numbers will come in later in the day, social media is abuzz with fans hailing Shah Rukh Khan's film as a 'mega blockbuster'. Here's adding to all the fun.

After Jawan, is Jawan 2 in the pipeline?

Well, there's a spoiler alert ahead. Why we feel that there can be Jawan 2 is because of the ending scene of the film. Shah Rukh Khan who plays the role of Azad in the film is a messiah of sorts. Sanjay Dutt has an extended cameo in the film and the ending sequence has these two stars discussing another mission. Azad is given an envelope by Madhavan Naik played by Sanjay Dutt and he mentions that it is another mission. Now what is this mission all about? Is it a hint that Jawan 2 is also on the cards? Or the scene is simply a part of the storyline? That's something only Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee can reveal. But we bet, all the Shah Rukh Khan fans would be more than thrilled if Jawan 2 is actually made. Best, Thalapthy Vijay can have a cameo in Jawan 2, something that fans missed in Jawan. Until then, read Jawan review HERE.

Just a few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an AskSRK session of X (formerly known as Twitter) where he replied to a fan asking about Jawan 2. He gave a very witty reply and said, 'Bache ki jaan loge kya'?

Pehle yeh waali toh dekh lo….bachche ki jaan loge kya??!! #Jawan https://t.co/4E5vVXSnQ4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Jawan box office numbers

Now, all the eyes are on the box office numbers of Jawan. Given that the advance bookings for the film have started on a tremendous note, Jawan is expected to take a flying start on its opening day. Reports suggest that the film will cross the numbers of Shah Rukh Khan's starrer Pathaan. The film also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone.