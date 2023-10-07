After Jawan, Mission Raniganj star Akshay Kumar wishes for Rs 2000-3000 crore films at the box office

Mission Raniganj star Akshay Kumar said he is happy to see success of movies like Jawan and Gadar 2, and says Bollywood should aspire for Rs 2000 to 3000 crore movies

By Urmimala Banerjee

Mission Raniganj has released in theatres, and people are raving about the performance of Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill. It is about an unique rescue that happened in a coal mine in 1989. People are gaga about the performance of the actor in the role of the real life hero. The superstar has had a lean patch at the box office of late. While OMG 2 made more than Rs 220 crores worldwide, the actor's role in the movie was a limited one. Akshay Kumar in an interview with a news agency has praised Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Gadar 2. Also Read - Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1 early estimates of Akshay Kumar new movie

Akshay Kumar happy with Bollywood doing good business

The superstar said he was happy to see the collections of Jawan and Gadar 2. He said they brought back the joy of watching movies on the big screen. He said he hoped the industry gave more and more hits. He said he was very happy when he saw Jawan doing so well. Akshay Kumar had also put out a post for Shah Rukh Khan on X. He wrote, "What massive success! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan. Our films are back and how." Shah Rukh Khan thanked him and said it was the result of his prayers. Also Read - Akshay Kumar reacts to rave reviews for Mission Raniganj

The Rs 1,000 crore benchmark for Bollywood

Akshay Kumar said he was happy that Bollywood was delivering Rs 1,000 crore films. He said that they should aspire for Rs 2,000 to 3,000 crore movies. He said Bollywood can make the Hollywood type of films. He said the kind of content they have, Hollywood does not have it. He said that Mission Raniganj is a commercial film. However, he said it is not like a Jawan. It is a more of a niche film. Also Read - Dono movie review: Netizens react to Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon’s debut film

Mission Raniganj impresses netizens

People who have seen the movie are raving about it. Netizens have said that it has one of the best performances from the superstar. The film has got a slow start but let us see how it goes with good reviews from the audience.

