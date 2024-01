Shah Rukh Khan had a fantastic 2023. He is the only star who managed to deliver three box office successes. Starting with Pathaan that released in January 2023, the movie made more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office. It was followed by Jawan helmed by Atlee that released in September 2023. It was a smashing hit as reportedly it made around Rs 1160 at global box office. December was a treat for fans as they got to see Shah Rukh Khan back in his sweet, lover boy avatar with Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie made around Rs 460 crore at the box office. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next movie. Well, it seems, King Khan has a surprise planned for his lovely SRKians. Also Read - Pracchand Ashok: Adnan Khan talks about being compared with Shah Rukh Khan for playing Emperor Ashoka; 'Not even trying to...' [Exclusive]

Shah Rukh Khan to surprise fans with his film announcements?

As per a report in HindustanTimes, fans of Shah Rukh Khan can expect the announcement of his next movie soon. A source revealed to the portal that Shah Rukh Khan may announce the line-up of his next three movies by the end of the first month of 2024. The actor reportedly enjoyed a vacation with his family in London over the New Year. Post his break, the source shared that he will sit and analyse the scripts in hand and fans can expect to get some details of his next projects soon. The source also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has kept the genres he wants to explore hidden as he really wants to surprise his audience. Post the announcement, he would start work on the projects.

Well, there is no doubt that everyone is waiting with bated breath for Shah Rukh Khan to make the announcement of his upcoming projects. With Jawan, Dunki and Pathaan, he has proved that he still rules the box office and even the hearts of the audiences. His charisma is still intact and fans love to see him on the big screen. Among all, one confirmed films of Shah Rukh Khan is Tiger vs Pathaan that will be produced under the banner of YRF. But there is no update on the film as yet.