Jawan prevue released two days ago and the audience is loving Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role. For the Atlee directorial the superstar has turned into a villain being a hero. People are calling him massy and going gaga over his performance just with glimpses of the movie we can see in the prevue. The buzz around the upcoming actioner has gone high and the audience is eagerly waiting to see SRK in this new avatar. Not just Jawan the actor previously aced similar role in Pathaan which has made record-breaking business. King Khan was in full-fledged action role in Pathaan and the audience loved it Also Read - Does Shah Rukh Khan buy tickets to his own films? Jawan star has the classiest reply to the bizarre query

Pathaan created milestones, breaking records within a few days of its release. Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Jawan has also attracted a larger audience. And according to our trade expert, Ramesh Bala Jawan has the potential to create more records and beat Pathaan considering the fact that is directed by Tamil director Atlee and cast superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan another announced film Tiger vs Pathaan also has grabbed attention of his fans. Citing all these factor, should Shah Rukh Khan do more of action films to maintain his stardom and film career as it is currently attracting a large audience. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan reveals Gauri Khan's reaction to Jawan prevue

Trade expert Ramesh Bala shared his thought and he also believes that Shah Rukh Khan must do more massy and negative roles and play around it. He said, “next SRK has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani which is different so probably after that he can do action movies. These are the movies that will bring the masses. In a country like India which has a lot of population living in semi-urban and rural areas where action movies are mass. So every other movie he should do action. He should do movies like action superstar Tom Cruise to attract audiences all over India not only in particular cities.” Also Read - Jawan new poster: Shah Rukh Khan drops a smashing treat, fans say, 'Aila, Vin Diesel'

Trade expert Akshaye Rathee has a suggestion not only for Shah Rukh Khan but all the actors especially those with big audiences. He believes they need to realize that all their films, or at least a majority of their films need to be cast as wide as possible in terms of appeal to the audience. He says “not just him but all the actors should need to think of not only Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, or Banglore as their market but the whole of India as their market and meet their appeal to every section of the social starter, every demographic. And if they can do that, I'm sure they'll do phenomenally well.”

Talking about Jawan, it is a high-octane action drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani. Directed by Atlee the movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is scheduled to release in theaters on 7th September 2023.