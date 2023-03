Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made a confession on her show about her second son, Jeh, and how she keeps wondering why he keeps screaming and throwing a fit every morning and evening. As a parent, it becomes very difficult to handle a kid who keeps on throwing tantrums every day. But what do you do? Handle with calmness, and that's what Bebo does. Sometimes she lets him be, and sometimes she lets her be. That's the best, no? Also Read - Is this how Amrita Singh consoled daughter Sara Ali Khan after her breakup with Kartik Aaryan?

While earlier she spoke about Jeh throwing toddler tantrums all the time, Kareena in her latest chat of the show with brother talks about the beautiful bond that Taimur and Saif share. It's unique that an elder son shared a special bond with his after more than his mother, and Kareena adores this beautiful camaraderie that Tim and Saif share. In her show, the actress was speaking her heart out with her brother Ranbir about how, when Taimur comes home from school or anywhere, he first looks for Saif Ali Khan.

In a fun segment of What Women Want Bebo quizzes RK about various parenting situations. During a candid conversation about Taimur and Jeh, RK recalls how Saif once told him that when Taimur arrives home from school, the first thing he asks for is his dad, followed by his brother Jeh, and lastly his mom Kareena. As a response, Kareena said, "That's so mean, but whatever. I love both my kids equally". That's not it! In this first episode, fans can catch Ranbir Kapoor talking about relationships, parenting, marriage, and so much more. Bebo too looks highly impressed by her brother Ranbir, calls him the best husband ever to , and even reveals that Saif didn't even wait in the hospital for a day after she gave birth to both her sons.