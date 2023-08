Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking on the success her latest film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. This film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is receiving mixed responses on the internet from its audiences. The talented and versatile actress has established herself as one of the most sought-after talents in Bollywood with her notable film choices. Unlike many of her contemporaries, Janhvi prefers to take on author-backed roles instead of typical Hindi film heroine characters. The actress is busy promoting the film, talking about various aspects of her character and what made her say yes to it. Also Read - Rajkumar Rao on Stree sets and times when other celebs encountered spooky horror experience while shooting

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about her manifestations and dream collaborations. Janhvi Kapoor shared a vast list of actors and directors from the Indian film industry. Interestingly, she also expressed her belief in manifestation, revealing that her dream of working with Jr NTR will soon come true in the upcoming Telugu action thriller Devara. Janhvi expressed her excitement for her grand Telugu debut, which she had eagerly manifested for a year. Also Read - Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film leaves Israeli embassy 'disturbed' by trivialization

Adding to her wishlist, the talented actress revealed her desire to share the screen with the supremely talented Ranbir Kapoor. Janhvi is currently manifesting an opportunity to work with the accomplished actor very soon. Her dream collaborations also include other popular Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff. On the director's front, Janhvi Kapoor is keen to work with Neeraj Ghaywan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Karan Johar. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor into a gorgeous blue mermaid for Gaurav Gupta couture, fans say 'total Bawaal' [View Pics]

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects showcase her versatility and commitment to diverse roles. She has a massive line-up of exciting films in her kitty, including Mr and Mrs Mahi, a sports drama where she reunites with Rajkummar Rao. She is making her Telugu debut in the Jr NTR starrer Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. Additionally, there are rumours of her making her Tamil cinema debut in an upcoming untitled Vignesh Shivan directorial, produced by legendary actor Kamal Haasan, which is expected to have its official launch soon.