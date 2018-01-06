After Kamala Mills fire tragedy, massive fire breaks out at Cinevista Studio, Kanjurmarg

A few days ago Mumbai faced a tragedy at Kamala Mills where fire broke out in a rooftop restaurant and spread quickly affecting several offices and restaurants nearby. Another major fire broke out at Cinevista Studio in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg area, today evening at around 8pm due to a reported short circuit. A source revealed to The Indian Express, "The disaster happened at about 8 pm and fire engines were summoned immediately. Six fire engines and four water tankers reportedly doused the fire. Luckily, no one has been injured but a lot of property has been damaged. It seems like a pretty bad situation as of now."

Cast and crew of Bepanaah, which is aired in Colours and Haasil, which is aired in Sony TV were engaged in shooting while fire broke out at a generator in the studio. All the people were evacuated from the studio. According to the reports, it is a level 3 fire, which calls for access only to firefighters and immediate evacuation. Six fire engines were rushed to the spot and people have been evacuated from the site. An ambulance was also present at the site. The situation is under control and there are no casualties.

More visuals from #Mumbai's Kanjurmarg where fire broke out in Cinevista studio. 7 fire tenders at the spot. Fire fighting operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ubGFGBnLFo — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

#WATCH: Fire broke out in #Mumbai's Cinevista studio in Kanjurmarg. 7 fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/MV6OZz2YSH — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

Located in a five acre property, the Cinevista studio has over 30 shooting locations. Cinevista Studio is run by Prem Kishen, son of actor Premnath. This incident comes a couple of days after a fire incident at the Maimoon Manzil building, which claimed the lives of four in a family and injured nine others. Kamala Mills compound fire on December 28, 2017 left 14 people dead. More details are awaited...