Gadar 2 is one of the biggest hits of 2023. Director Anil Sharma brought back Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina in the sequel set 17 years after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie has surpassed the Rs 450 crore mark at the box office in just 17 days, beating the record of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan who minted the same amount in 18 days. Gadar 2 has been unstoppable at the box office and trade analysts believe it might surpass the SRK starrer's nett box office collections as well. Amidst the record-making, director Anil Sharma has made some shocking claims about Bollywood filmmakers putting out inflated box office numbers. Also Read - Gadar 2: Esha Deol OPENS UP on viral picture with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol from the screening; says, 'We are not here to prove...'

After Kangana Ranaut, Gadar 2 director claims Bollywood filmmakers share fake box office numbers

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Anil Sharma shares that in a desperate attempt to pitch their movie as a hit, makers take a route that shouldn't be taken. Sharma says makers give out fake numbers, buy tickets themselves and do a lot of other things to make their movies a brand. He calls it a sad thing. But it is like cheating the audience, he says. Anil shares by doing so the audience feels bad and starts to think that the makers are all liars and fake. Also Read - After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol to smash box office records with these upcoming new movies

At the same time, Anil Sharma boasts about the Gadar 2 box office collection saying that they shared real nett collections. Which is why no one is questioning the collections or calling it unreal. "Logo ko sab dikh raha hai, people are watching the film, everyone is only talking about Gadar 2," he says adding that such movies pull in a major crowd organically. Anil Sharma cites examples of films such as Sholay, Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony and more saying that these films had experiences that brought throngs of people to cinema halls. "When Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released, people enjoyed it a lot in cinema halls," he explains also giving examples of films such as Hum Aapke Hai Koun and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to name a few. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol starrer not headed for OTT release any time soon; Anil Sharma comments on breaking record made by Pathaan

Trending Now

Watch the video of the Gadar 2 success bash here:

Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of buying fake tickets

A couple of weeks ago, Kangana Ranaut shared a series of posts and called out Karan Johar for an old video in which he talked about manipulating box office collections. Kangana said that warping "people's perception to think of worse as the best and best as worst is demonic, evil and malicious." Kangana has made several shocking claims before. And this one seems to turn out to be true.