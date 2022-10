is right now facing the social media radar for his old video with teen sensation Riva Arora. After Karan Kundrra it's Mika who got featured with Riva in an old music video and people has been strongly slamming the Bollywood singer for doing such a video with a 12-year-old. This old video of Riva along with Mika shows him dancing and putting his hand on the girl's waist and hence he got slammed for this gesture. People remind him that she is just 12 years old and he shouldn't promote child abuse. One user slammed Mika and wrote, " OMG SHES A FUVKING KID YOU CREEP. SHE'S 12 YEARS OLD. WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE???" Another said, " At least the older dude has enough sense (hopefully morals too) is doing the "air hand" instead of touching the 12yr old child's waist and back."

Watch the video of Riva Arora dancing along with Mika Singh

Who is Riva Arora

Riva Arora is a teen social media influencer and of late she has been facing a lot of criticism for behaving like an adult and posting some bold photos of her they find inappropriate for her age, Riva was featured in 's URI: Surgical Strike, 's Manikarnika and many more films. The girl enjoys 8.3 million followers and has worked with many other influencers and her social media account speaks it all.

Why people are slamming Riva Arora

The social media users are unhappy with Riva's bold photos and videos on her Instagram account and even slam her parents as they allege of them pushing her to do such bold work at this age and promote child abuse. While Riva is extremely happy in her space gives a damn about the criticism around him, but it is okay for a 12-year-old to be so active on social media? Well every individual has a right to chose to lead his or her life. No?