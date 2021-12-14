Say what! Is too COVID positive? Since morning the BMC has started it's sanitization procedure in the area where resides. The BMC officials were spotted at Kareena Kapoor Khan's building for sanitization. And after that, they moved to Karan Johar's residence for the same. Also Read - Deepika Padukone REVEALS the BEST thing that she and Ranveer Singh have in their marriage; it’s a GREAT advice for all the couples

This has led to a lot of speculation that the filmmaker too might be COVID positive, however, there is no official statement by him yet. Also Read - Bollywood Health Scare: After Kareena Kapoor Khan tests Covid-19 positive, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and 8 more celebs to watch out for symptoms and get tests done

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karan Johar had hosted a dinner at his residence on December 8 and after that Bebo and were tested COVID positive and this automatically led to the speculation that the filmmaker too might be COVID positive too. Karan Johar has been traveling for his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani along with and . They recently finished their Delhi schedule and are back in town. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date, venue and more details out [EXCLUSIVE]

Under Omicron's threat, yesterday Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed being COVID positive. She released an official statement and infirmed all her well-wishers that she is COVID positive and will be up soon, " I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon".

BMC released a statement as per ANI that Bebo flouted all the COVID norms and attended several parties. " Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo an RT-PCR test.”

The COVID scare is back and one must be extremely careful right now.