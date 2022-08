is no stranger to trolls when it comes to nepotism. has openly targeted her for being a member of the Bhatt family. However, Alia chose to ignore her and resorted to silence. The star has now broken her silence over her being trolled as a star kid and reiterated 's words, 'If you don’t like me, don’t watch me.' Also Read - Brahmastra 2: After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, THIS real-life couple to join the franchise in the sequel? [Read Deets]

"I can't keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can't help it. That's something I can't do [anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy," Alia told Mid-Day in her recent interview.

When Alia was asked if such brutal trolling affects her, she believes that the only way to shut this conversation by giving her best and showcasing her talent in her movies. She admitted that it feels bad when people troll for being a star kid but she believes 'feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for.' "I delivered a film like Gangubai. So, who's having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing!" she added.

In 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken about being at the receiving end of trolling and had said in an interview, 'If you don't like our films, don't watch them.' Her remark had fumed people who then decided to fulfill her wish. As 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend got amplified, Kareena, who had said that she doesn't take any of this seriously, had requested people not to boycott her film. But all in vain.