After Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jeh, netizens go ga-ga over Shahid Kapoor's son Zain's voice

Mira Rajput is one yummy mummy who does not fail to amaze us. She is the one who keeps us updated with what's happening in Misha and Zain's life. Mira Rajput has shared a fun orange video where we can hear Zain's voice. Though we cannot see his face, Zain's voice is clearly audible. In the video, Mira Rajput has used a filter that makes her look like an orange. She says, 'Hi Zain,' and we can hear Zain trying to talk in the background. "Oye! Did you just me? Aaaaa! Don't eat me, don't eat me!" Mira him, however he screams, "I wanna eat you!". The little one was born in 2018.

Last year, she wrote a post about how she planned Misha and Zain's back-to-back birthdays in a span of 10 days. She posted a picture and wrote, "Another Quarantine Birthday. After planning a detailed, game intensive and theme-packed birthday for the lady of the house, I was quite lazy to get up and do yet another one in ten days! But nothing like Pinterest and good old mom-guilt to get you right back on your toes to start all over again."

Talking about Zain, Misha had revealed that he loves automobiles, tractors, fire engines and the JCB digger. She says he loves to play in the mud with his collection of vehicles. The birthday theme combined his love for both vehicles and construction process. Finally, she wrote, "I used whatever creativity I had left to deck up the place and inflated a pool for the entertainment. All parents know that nothing keeps kids engaged longer than a pool with a side of fries."