Akshay Kumar has left his mark with iconic roles in some famous Bollywood movies. Sequels to some of his movies are being made but filmmakers are approaching new talents to play the lead rather than the hero himself. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan replaced Khiladi Kumar who aced his role in the 2007 film. The Shehzada actor was lauded for brilliantly taking over the role that he was even approached for Hera Pheri 3 to replace the star actor. Now, Sidharth Malhotra is also set to replace the supertstar in the sequel of his another movie.

Yes, you read that right, the Shershah actor is reported to replace in 2. A source close to the development has suggested that Malhotra is in talks to play a lead in the sequel of the action drama. For a while now, Shabina Khan has been trying to develop Rowdy Rathore 2 but she was waiting for all the factors to fall in place. Now a source informed Pinkvilla that Shabina Khan is in the conversation stage with Sidharth Malhotra to play the cop in Rowdy Rathore 2.

Well, things aren't confirmed yet and the makers are contemplating to take the film on floors soon probably in next 2 months.

Rowdy Rathore 2 will be produced by Shabina Khan. The cast has not been confirmed yet and makers are in talks with a top director who delivered a blockbuster last year. If these reports are to go by, Siddharth Malhotra will headline Rowdy Rathore 2 and the film will go on floors by the May end.

With this news, definitely, the most certain question that will arise will be ‘Akshay Kumar to play a role in Rowdy Rathore 2?’ Well, no information has been released about the actor’s participation in the sequel of his 2012 film in which he played a dual role of a rowdy and a police officer.