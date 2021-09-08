With a super successful career, more than a dozen brand endorsements and an exciting international work graph, is on top of her game. Adding a new feather to her cap, she is all set to launch a lifestyle brand that is rooted in India but will have indispensable global reach and appeal. The first category of launch will focus on beauty and skin care. This category specifically, while rooted in India, will be backed by science. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most awkward moments caught on camera

"India, I believe, has always been positioned uniquely. While we have tremendous access to the rest of the world, we are a country that is rich in values, culture and heritage; something we are extremely proud of. Therefore, our endeavour is to build a brand that is rooted in India yet global in its reach and appeal" said Deepika who enjoys an enormous digital footprint of more than 100 million users. The brand is expected to roll out in 2022.

Before Deepika, Katrina had kickstarted her innings as an entrepreneur in 2019 with the launch of her make-up brand 'Kay Beauty', in partnership with beauty giant Nykaa. The elaborate range of cosmetics is primarily aimed at catering to the Asian skin tone and texture. It also happens to be the country's first beauty line to emerge out of Bollywood.

On the work front, Deepika will be starring in an upcoming international yet-untitled cross-cultural romantic comedy. STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, announced the company is developing a romantic comedy for Deepika, who will also produce the upcoming film through her Ka Productions banner. She made her English language film debut as the female lead in 'XXX: The Return of Xander Cage', co-starring with .

In Bollywood, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, 's yet-untitled film, the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with megastar Amitabh Bachchand and the actioner .