Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood landed in India a couple of weeks ago. She was spotted at casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office and also visited 's Excel Entertainment office. A few days ago, the actress had met and had posted about it on Instagram, "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan." She had even posted a picture with ace designer and Manish Malhotra, and had captioned it as, "Talented and dashing designer Manish Malhotra… got to wear his beautiful work for a fun evening."

A few days ago, had attended a wedding and other celebs like Shilpa Shetty Kundra and were also present there. A picture from the wedding had gone viral in which Salman was seen posing with Samantha, and now, the actress was spotted at the actor's farmhouse for his birthday celebrations.



Salman is known for helping actresses in Bollywood especially the ones who fly from other countries. He surely helped in making a career in the industry, and also gave a helping hand to Iulia Vantur. While Katrina is a star now, Iulia is yet to make a mark. Interestingly, he reportedly dated both the actress. Now, we wonder if, after Katrina and Iulia, Salman is all set to help Samantha make a career in Bollywood.

Recently, Samantha also visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. She posted on Instagram about it and wrote, “First we pray then we eat the temple sweets lovely visit to #siddhivinayak #prashad.”

Well, Salman, who turns 56 today, was bitten by a snake yesterday. But, the actor is fine now and even posed for paparazzi last night at his farmhouse in Panvel.