After KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to star next in a comedy film! Here's what we know

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon fans there is one more reason to celebrate as their favourite couple is coming back together. After the grand success of KGF, the pair will be seen next in KGF 2, but they do not have scenes together. In fact, Raveena in one of her interviews said that she had to insist the director have one scene of her Dutt in the same film, but the director refused as there was no possibility. She said, " Sanjay and I thought we would have a blast on the sets just like old times but sadly we don't share screen space in the film. Our shooting schedules also never overlapped. In fact, we requested Prashant if something could be worked out but the script didn't have room for it".

And now the latest report is that Sanju and Raveena will be paired in a comedy film. As per reports, " The film, being bankrolled by a leading studio, was at the ideation stage at the time. On seeing the picture, the makers thought they would be the perfect choice for the comedy. They reached out to the actors who were kicked about working together again". The announcement of the film is expected to be in February that is next month. Indeed fans will be thrilled to see this superhit Jodi spreading their magic on the screen once again.

Raveena will be seen in a negative role in KGF 2 and talking about it in an interaction she had said, " Shooting for KGF Chapter 2 was a pleasure. The role is different and it has shades of grey. There is a lot of suspense. I wasn't sure if I would have been able to do it, but it was an amazing and fun role to do." The release of the film is postponed owing the rise in COVID-19 once again.