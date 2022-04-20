is going to make his Bollywood acting debut with 's film that has and in the lead. He is playing the role of RK's dad. Well, he is also overseeing the debut of his daughter, , in showbiz. She is a part of The Archies along with Agastya Nanda and . Now, ETimes has reported that Boney Kapoor is keen to see daughter Anshula make an entry into Bollywood. His three children, , and Khushi Kapoor are already a part of the film industry. In the mean time, he is also busy with his film projects especially his movies in the South with . Also Read - Vicky Kaushal flaunts his ripped body; fans say, 'Tiger Shroff ko competition', 'Koi CPR de do'

A source told ETimes that Boney Kapoor feels that Anshula Kapoor should join films as an actor. The source was quoted as saying, "He feels that if Anshula also joins films as an actor, the Kapoors will become a 5-star family – Boney, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula." It seems he has seen Anshula in her school plays and feels she has the acting talent to make it in Bollywood. The extended family already has actors and producers like , , , Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and . However, this news is not confirmed by either Boney Kapoor or Anshula Kapoor. The young lady made waves with her physical transformation some months back. She has lost oodles of weight. Is that a hint towards her career in showbiz?

Anshula Kapoor is the step-sister of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. She is the daughter of Mona Shourie Kapoor. She lives with her brother Arjun Kapoor who has described her as the rock and emotional anchor of his life. She is an entrepreneur and also believes in philanthropy. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula share an unbreakable and loving bond.