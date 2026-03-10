After Kiara Advani's exit, Aneet Padda to play Madhubala in the coming biopic? Here's what we know

According to reports, Aneet Padda, who gained fame with Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday, will star in a biopic about the renowned actress Madhubala. Read on to know more.

Aneet Padda, who debuted opposite debutant Ahaan Panday in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara (2025), became an instant phenomenon with her outstanding performance and is still a fan favourite. According to reports, the actress has now agreed to star in a dramatic biopic that is based on the life and career of the renowned actress Madhubala.

Aneet Padda to play Madhubala?

Aneet has already signed on for the project, according to Filmfare. Filming is apparently anticipated to start shortly, and the final casting will be disclosed eventually, while specifics about the movie are being kept under wraps. A YRF Talent representative, according to the newspaper, refuted these events.

Kiara Advani was supposed to portray the part, according to earlier rumours. However, an official casting confirmation is awaited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

Aneet Padda work front

Following Saiyaara, Aneet landed her second movie in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe as the lead in Shakti Shalini.

Alongside the premiere of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the producers made the formal announcement by showing the first glimpse of Shakti Shalini in theatres.

On Christmas Day, December 24, 2026, Shakti Shalini will be released, competing with Shah Rukh Khan's King.

What led Aneet to get cast in Shakti Shalini?

Amar Kaushik revealed the casting choice that led to Aneet in Shakti Shalini, telling Bollywood Hungama, "When we were writing the script, we realised that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realised that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more