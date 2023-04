Like she said, there is no stopping for her. Shehnaaz Gill, who is right now living her dream of being a Bollywood heroine in a film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has already signed another film with . Yes, as per reports, Shehnaaz has given her go-ahead to Rhea's women-centric film, and reportedly and will play significant roles in the respective films. As per reports in lots of entertainment portals, Shehnaaz Gill, in fact, in one of his interactions, revealed about doing a film with Rhea Kapoor but will only talk about it at the right time.

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill reportedly said that she has done a good job in this Rhea Kapoor film that is directed by her husband Karan Boolani and cannot wait for the audience to see her in a never-before-seen avatar. Talking about KBKJ, she has a very small role in the film, and fans wanted to see more of her; however, it was an ensemble cast film, and every actor did justice to their roles.

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview -

I am Literally Surprised

Cannot Believe It is a film Directed By #FarhadSamji

I was shouting in Threather#SalmanKhan? entry ??

FAAD DALA

I like the performance of Other Cast but #ShehnaazGill ne dil Jeet Liya

She deserve to be lady superstar pic.twitter.com/CBIA7IWfP2 — Gaming WITH Aayush (@GamingWITHAayu) April 21, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the secured actors and is aware of the craze that fans have for her. Therefore, she has no qualms in signing an ensemble cast yet again because she knows the audience will come to watch in her theatres. Shehnaaz is right now extremely focused on her career and is doing all the good work that she has ever desired in life. This girl is born to shine. Are you excited to see Shehnaaz in her second Bollywood feature film?