After the IPL match got over last night at Eden Garden, we witnessed the bonding between King Virat Kohli and King Shah Rukh Khan. Both the kings of their kingdoms share a great camaraderie, and you could see it. After the big win of KKR against RCB, SRK was seen in a celebratory mode, and he was seen happily interacting with Virat Kohli; later, he even tried to teach him the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan as the same song was playing in the stadium after the cricket match. In the video, you can see Virat Kohli making an effort, but he fails miserably, or the cricketer was just too shy to open up in the ground and didn't want the much media attention on him as Anushka had once said that he is a show stealer on the dance floor.

Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli's bonding grabbed a lot of attention, as the way SRK ran to hug him showed that they are best buddies. It is rare that SRK makes friends, as he said in one of his appearances on 's show Koffee With Karan that he doesn't make friends because he is afraid of attachments, but Virat is unquestionably the special one.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli meeting like long-lost school friends at Eden Garden after the big win for KKR against RCB.

meets Virat Kohli. Two of the best from India! and both of them shaking legs for jhoome jho pathaan pic.twitter.com/PJncZL9tUK — ?⭐? (@superking1815) April 6, 2023

This happened after the Clash Of The Titans ?? a ? is a must after such high-voltage matches ??

How endearing it is to see King Khan @iamsrk teaching the steps of #JhoomeJoPathaan to King Kohli @imVkohli ? ????#KKRvsRCB #ShahRukhKhan #KKR #AmiKKR #RCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/DiHCgb5nbU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 6, 2023

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan and the big victory of KKR against RCB headed by Virat Kohli, the fans were mighty disappointed with Virat losing, but the cricketer is aware that this is just the game and every time he cannot win, while Shah Rukh Khan Was seen on the stands of the stadiums after 4 years, and fans were beaming with joy to see the Pathaan star in the stadium.