Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have moved on from the Koffee With Karan 8 fiasco, while the world will still take time. The power couple of Bollywood was seen having a gala time at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, and this video of the Don 3 actor is going viral where he is seen standing on the table and dedicating a song from Shah Rukh Khan's film, 'Jo Hua Jaane Do'. Ranveer is head over heels in love with Deepika, and the man never shies to express it anywhere and everywhere, and that's one quality that every girl desires to have in their man.

Watch the viral video of Ranveer Singh dedicating a song, Jo Hua Jaane Do, to wife Deepika Padukone after their first appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8.

In the same video the Pathan actress is being trolled, one user wrote, " As usual she is in someone else's hand exploring I guess n this loser behind her as always". Another user said, "I M SORRY TO SAY BUT THIS GUY HAS NO SELF RESPECT. LOL".

Deepika on KWK 8 show had said, " I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other".

Deepika Padukone faced massive trolling and judgement after her confession of being in an open relationship with Ranveer Singh. There are lots of memes that have been circulating against the actress. Many even dug her old appearance on KWK, where she was seen claiming it was not understood to be a casual relationship. Deepika Padukone has been termed a liar and a hypocrite. But the diva has come a long way to let these judgements affect her.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Fighter, along with Hrithik Roshan. The Jawan actress is excited to see fans reactions to her and Hrithik’s chemistry in Fighter, as she believes she looks better on screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.