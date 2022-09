Laal Singh Chaddha's failure hit Aamir Khan hard. The superstar was reportedly in a state of shock after the film failed miserably failed at the box office. And ever since the film tanked at the box office there were strong reports of Aamir Khan taking a break from film for at least two months and will be travelling to the USA. While now the superstar was spotted by a fan in San Francisco taking a walk around, when asked about what is he doing here, he replied to her saying that he is just taking a round. Indeed Aamir Khan is unwinding himself and it was a much-needed break for the superstar. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to forgo his humongous fees to make up for the loss? Here's what we know

Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh failed at the box office majorly due to the boycott trend. The superstar's film failure came as a shocker to everyone in the singer and left worked that if his films don't work then what will happen to their films, While Aamir Khan was alleged to hurt Hindu sentiments in his film like PK and more. The superstar's comment on India being an intolerant country too went viral once again and he was slammed for the same. Aamir Khan even addressed the negativity and boycott around his film and only insisted fans not boycott his film and even apologised if has hurt anyone. Some reports also suggest that Aamir Kahn's film Mogul has been halted indefinitely as the makers don't want to risk their money on him. Also Read - Bollywood Stars September zodiac signs: Here's what's in store for Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and you; check astrological predictions

While the leading lady of the film too insisted fans not boycott the film as more than 250 workers are involved in this film. The netizens were also highly upset with Bebo's attitude with her statement that she said that she ever asked them to watch your films and hence this also affected the film. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Producers BLAME Aamir Khan for film's disastrous box office run? Here's what we know