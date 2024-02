Sandeep Reddy Vanga is unstoppable after the super success of Animal. The latest buzz is that the filmmaker has approached Vicky Kaushal to play the baddie in Animal Park opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky Kaushal has earlier worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju and their camaraderie created fireworks at the box office. After Sanju, they are gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War a love triangle starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Ranbir and Vicky not only share concerns but great off-screen camaraderie as well. They both are the best actors in the current generation right now and seeing them together has always been a double treat for fans. Also Read - Anant Ambani Wedding: Rihanna's manager arrives in India, Indori Chefs, wardrobe planner and more latest updates

Talking about Animal Park, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing a double role in the film. And Vicky is being considered for the negative role. In the blockbuster film Animal, the negative character's real face hasn't been revealed, it is only shown he is now the host double of Ranbir's character who is all set to seek revenge from him to kill his brother Abrar played by Bobby Deol.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is a blockbuster but it was equally slammed by a large group of people over its misogynistic approach, however, Sandeep Reddy Vanga negated these claims and even lashed out to the industry people as well who raised objections against Animal. Ranbir Kapoor believed that his film Animal has stated a good chatter around male chauvinism and only hopes that the audience take the positive side of his character. Animal Park might feature Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna as female leads.