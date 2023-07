Lust Stories 2 has lived up to the name of its prequel, Lust Stories. The four-part Netflix anthology has delved into the intricacies of human relationships, exploring love, lust, and desire. The bing-watchers too have been equally impressed by the stories portrayed in both the segments. Now, there comes another interesting update about the film franchise. If reports are to be believed, the makers of Lust Stories and Lust Stories 2 are planning to release the third installment of the widely-loved franchise. Although nothing is confirmed yet, this is enough of a reason to have us overjoyed. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 BTS with Amruta Subhash, Konkana Sensharma and Tillotama Shome

Lust Stories 3 on the cards

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers of Lust Stories and Lust Stories 2, Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua Sara, along with Netflix have already begun discussions pertaining to Lust Stories 3. The report states, “After receiving a good response for Lust Stories 2, makers Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua Sara, and Netflix are encouraged to take the franchise forward, and have full intentions to begin work on the third part soon. The initial discussions have begun.” Also Read - Lust Stories 2 star Angad Bedi reveals Neha Dhupia's reaction; shares thoughts on 'Test drive before marriage' funda [EXCLUSIVE]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cH4mYC91omg Also Read - Lust Stories 2 actress Amruta Subhash reveals Anurag Kashyap's team asked for period dates while filming Sacred Games

Trending Now

Lust Stories 3 directors

Lust Stories 2 was helmed by four prominent directors, namely Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. However, whether or not these talented filmmakers are going to return to their director’s chair for the yet-to-be-confirmed third segment is “not certain.” In fact, there is also a possibility of new directors joining the team of Lust Stories 3. “Though, the third part is definitely on the cards, and the scripting, casting, and other pre-production formalities will begin once all the directors are locked,” claims the source.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3Z7RocQUXI

Lust Stories

Lust Stories, released in 2018, was directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, and Dibakar Banerjee. Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia, and Manisha Koirala among others were part of the ensemble cast. The four-part anthology received positive responses from the audience, paving the way for its sequel, Lust Stories 2.

Lust Stories 2

Speaking of Lust Stories 2, the star-studded cast includes Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, and Angad Bedi among others. It was released on Netflix on June 29.