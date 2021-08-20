After and , director 's upcoming mega-project Ramayana is making headlines for its huge budget and ensemble casting. While earlier it was said that and have been roped in to play Lord Ram and Ravan in the epic venture, post the rejection of Maharshi actor, who wanted to focus on his film with SS Rajamouli, the makers have approached to portray the role of Lord Rama. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are elated and excited as they kickstart the shooting of Karan Johar's 'hatke' love story – watch video

Apparently, the actor has shown his keen interest in the film but will taking the final call after the complete narration. The three-part project, which is bankrolled by Produced by Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra, is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 700 crore and is expected to go on floors in mid-2022. The makers are expected to announce the project officially in Diwali this year.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in , which is scheduled to release in June has got delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19. Produced under the YRF banner, the film is directed by Agneepath (2012) and also features and in lead roles. Post that, he will be seen in , which also stars , , , and Nagarjuna Akkineni, with a special cameo by . Made on a lavish budget, the film is the first part in a trilogy, and we are expecting to see the lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, with some mind-boggling superpowers. is playing the lead antagonist in Brahmastra.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Talking about the film, it is produced by Mahesh Babu’s home production GMB Entertainment along with Mythri Movie Makers 14 Reels Plus . Parasuram, who is known for films like Geetha Govindam, Srirastu Subhamastu, Yuvatha to name a few is directing it with Thaman composing the music. PS Vinod has been hired as the director of photography. The film also stars in a lead role and will hit the screens in January 2022 during the festive weekend of Makar Sankranthi.